Biden Pardons Son Following Thanksgiving On Nantucket

December 5, 2024

NANTUCKET – President Joe Biden issued a categorical pardon for his son Hunter after the Biden family spent the Thanksgiving holiday weekend on Nantucket.

Hunter Biden was facing possible prison time on a sentencing for gun and tax convictions.

President Biden had previously indicated he would not take that action. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday that he wrestled with the decision, but ultimately felt his son’s case had been tainted by politics.

President-elect Donald Trump called the pardon “an abuse and miscarriage of justice.”

Material from The Associated Press was used for this story. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


