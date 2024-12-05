Biden Pardons Son Following Thanksgiving On Nantucket

NANTUCKET – President Joe Biden issued a categorical pardon for his son Hunter after the Biden family spent the Thanksgiving holiday weekend on Nantucket.

Hunter Biden was facing possible prison time on a sentencing for gun and tax convictions.

President Biden had previously indicated he would not take that action. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday that he wrestled with the decision, but ultimately felt his son’s case had been tainted by politics.

President-elect Donald Trump called the pardon “an abuse and miscarriage of justice.”

