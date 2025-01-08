Big Brothers Big Sisters To Hold Celebratory Evening At Cape Cod Beer

HYANNIS – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod & the Islands is preparing to host the Seventh Annual Magic of Mentoring Night at Cape Cod Beer in Hyannis on Thursday, January 30, 2025, celebrating the agency’s 400+ volunteer Bigs with an evening of music, food, and auctions from 5:30 pm to 8 pm.

The event will feature raffles, light bites, and a cash bar in a casual environment, offering a free drink ticket to current mentors or those who sign up to become one.

The agency is currently seeking volunteers to mentor over 80 children waiting for potential mentorship, with a particular need for male volunteers to mentor 51 young boys.

“We are so grateful to our friends at Cape Cod Beer for opening their venue up to our volunteers,” said JR Mell, Regional Director for Big Brothers Big Sisters.

“Our Bigs are the cornerstone of our mission – giving just a few hours of their time every month makes a huge impact in the lives of their Little. This January we want to say thank you!”

The event is free to attend and open to those 21 and up.

To RSVP to the event, click here.