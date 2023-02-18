Bourne Launches New “Ask a Student” Program

BOURNE – A local high school recently launched an email program designed to give better insight to potential students.

Last week, Bourne High School and Bourne Public Schools Superintendent Kerri Anne Quinlan-Zhou announced the “Ask a Student” program, which allows prospective students to reach out to current students with questions about the school.

The idea behind the model is to give middle schoolers and school choice students more information about academics, sports, and clubs before they attend.

School officials said the initiative will give kids a chance to learn from teens with personal insight.

The email address at [email protected] will be monitored by the school’s guidance department who will find the right student to answer the question.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter