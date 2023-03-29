Buzzards Bay Post Office Supervisor Charged With Embezzlement

BUZZARDS BAY – A supervisor at the Buzzards Bay U.S. Postal Service office has been charged in federal court for allegedly embezzling thousands of dollars, according to the U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins.

Anthony Fernandes,37, of Douglas, has been indicted over a scheme that prosecutors say was a false way to secure reimbursements for travel. Allegations claim that Fernandes approved about $53,000 in phony requests from April through November of 2022.

Fernandes is facing one count of theft of government money, which could carry a 10 year prison sentence alongside three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. He is set to appear in a federal court in Boston at a later time.