Fall River Diocese Congratulates New Pope Leo XIV, Regional Celebration Planned

FALL RIVER – Bishop Edgar da Cunha of the Fall River Diocese has congratulated Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV, on his appointment—the first pope ever from the United States.
The following is the full statement from the Bishop:
“On behalf of all the priests, deacons, religious, and faithful of the Diocese of Fall River, I offer my sincerest congratulations, prayers, and best wishes to the newly elected successor of St. Peter, Cardinal Robert F. Prevost, who chose the name of Pope Leo XIV. Most importantly, on this extraordinary and joyous occasion, I offer my prayers and those of the entire Diocese for the Holy Father as he sets out on the path chosen for him by the Lord and entrusted to him by the College of Cardinals. May God grant him the help and strength he will need as he undertakes the office of Bishop of Rome and Pastor of the Universal Church.”
Also, Bishop da Cunha will celebrate a Mass for Pope Leo XIV at St. Mary’s Cathedral on a date to be determined. All priests, deacons, religious, and laity of the Diocese will be invited to participate.