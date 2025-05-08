Falmouth Holding Meeting On Contaminated Baseball Fields

FALMOUTH – The Town of Falmouth is hosting a community forum later this month to address the contamination at the Trotting Park Youth Baseball Fields complex.

The facilities have been closed to the public since January, when soil sample results identified concentrations of lead that were above Mass DEP standards. Glass and metal debris was found during a lighting installation project.

According to historical documents, the baseball fields and surrounding area were used as a landfill for household and municipal waste in the 1940s and 50s.

Town officials plan to discuss actions that have been taken to protect public health and restore the site.

The forum will be held at the Lawrence Middle School auditorium on May 22nd from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Falmouth has more information on this topic on its website.