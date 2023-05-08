Cape Clean Energy Tour to Visit Yarmouth and Barnstable

FALMOUTH – The Cape Clean Energy Tour, hosted by Barnstable/Dukes/Nantucket State Representative Dylan Fernandes, will make stops in Yarmouth and Barnstable during the month of May.

Yarmouth’s event will be co-hosted by First Barnstable State Representative Chris Flanagan, while the Barnstable event will have Second Barnstable Representative Kip Diggs as the co-host.

Last month was the beginning of the Clean Energy Tour, which began in Fernandes’ hometown of Falmouth.

The plan for the tour is to speak with communities in the region on how to save money on utility bills and reduce carbon footprints.

“There is unprecedented funding from state and federal climate programs that will help people save money – in some cases tens of thousands of dollars – and we want to educate Cape and Islanders on how to take advantage of them,” Fernandes said.

“People who come to our event will have a better sense of how they can save thousands on their energy bills while making a difference in combating climate change,” said Fernandes.

Various incentive programs from electric vehicle tax credits, to solar incentives, heat pump rebates, and more will be discussed by Representative Fernandes and his co-hosts.

More stories from CapeCod.com: