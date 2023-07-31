Cape Cod 5 Promotes New President

HYANNIS – Vanessa Greene, Chief Risk Officer (CRO) for Cape Cod 5, was recently promoted to Executive Vice President of the company.

As the Chief Risk Officer, Greene oversees all aspects of risk management and compliance functions while also being responsible for the bank’s Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) functions.

Greene, who has been with the bank since 2011, has also been named to the Cape Cod 5 Foundation Board.

“Vanessa has been a critical partner in developing a high-functioning enterprise risk framework, while working collaboratively with all areas of the bank to move forward strategic priorities for Cape Cod 5,” said Chair and Chief Executive Officer Matt Burke.

“The elevation of our CRO as a member of the executive team is a tribute to Vanessa’s thoughtful leadership and another example of how Cape Cod 5 is committed to maintaining careful risk management so that we’re able to carry out our mission for the benefit of our customers and communities long into the future,” Burke said.

Greene earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Bentley University and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Wellesley College.

She completed the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking program in partnership with the University of Pennsylvania, receiving a Stonier diploma and Wharton Leadership Certificate.

Greene is also an active member and advocate in the community as board treasurer for Philanthropy Partners of the Cape & Islands, co-chair of the Partnership for Financial Equity CRA Peer Group, and a member of the Advisory Council for the Community Development Partnership.

