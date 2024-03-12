Cape Cod 5 Donates Over $100,000 For Regional Education Projects

HYANNIS – At a recent reception celebrating the 24 Annual Cape Cod 5 Educational Mini-Grants Awards, the Cape Cod 5 Foundation announced over $100,000 in grant funding for regional schools.

In total, $102,328 was awarded to 220 teachers representing 82 schools in the Cape and Islands as well as Southeastern Massachusetts.

Funds are given to teachers who have developed educational projects and petitioned for awards through an application process, with projects covering a range of subject areas including social-emotional learning, local history, and environmentalism; science, technology, engineering, arts, and math, or STEAM; and diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Teachers who attended the reception were also eligible for an additional bonus mini-grant for the schools they represent.

“Cape Cod 5 is deeply appreciative of our local educators and the difference that each of you makes across the communities we serve,” said Bert Talerman, President of Cape Cod 5 and Chair of the Cape Cod 5 Foundation.

“You all make a long-lasting impact on our youth and that means a lot to the future of our communities.”

According to the estimations of the teachers involved, the funds will benefit over 30,000 students in the Commonwealth.

The application period for the coming year opens in the fall.

To learn more, click here.