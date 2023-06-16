Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce Awarded $100K From National Grid

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce is being awarded $100,000 by National Grid to support local small businesses.

Funds will be distributed in grants of $1,000 to small businesses with fewer than 150 employees.

This donated money is a part of a larger amount of $800,000 that is being divided between eight Chambers of Commerce in Massachusetts including the North and South Shore Chambers along with the Cape Cod chamber and others.

National Grid also made a similar donation in January to help with energy bills around the Massachusetts region, helping organizations such as the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts, the Retailers Association of Massachusetts, and more.

“After seeing the positive benefit our previous grant funding effort had on the small business community of Massachusetts, we decided to expand that reach by partnering with additional Chambers of Commerce,” said Stephen Woerner, President of National Grid, New England.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, providing jobs and supporting the vibrancy of communities across Massachusetts. We’re pleased to be able to support those businesses that continue to need help as everyone continues to adjust to higher costs for basic goods and services,” Woerner said.

Since October of 2022, National Grid has donated over $3.5 million dollars to organizations and communities.

More stories from CapeCod.com: