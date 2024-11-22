You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Collaborative Announces New Executive Director

Cape Cod Collaborative Announces New Executive Director

November 22, 2024

OSTERVILLE – The Cape Cod Collaborative has announced that it will have a new Executive Director.

According to the Board of Directors, Dr. Hope Hanscom has accepted the organization’s invitation and will take over from Paul Hilton, who will soon retire after serving the board for 14 years, on January 21, 2025.

A Cape resident with a Doctor of Education from Northeastern University, Hanscom has served as Assistant Superintendent of Mashpee Schools since 2017, in addition to a bevy of educational roles in the northeast.

Hanscom was honored with a pair of awards earlier this year, receiving the President’s Award from the MA Association of School Superintendents in May and the Assistant Superintendent Leadership Award in July.

About Matthew Tomlinson

Matt Tomlinson is a Cape Cod native studying to be a documentarian. He has been with the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since 2021.


