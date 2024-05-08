You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Foundation Begins $3.5M Community Campaign

May 8, 2024

SOUTH YARMOUTH – The Cape Cod Foundation has launched a $3.5 million “community challenge” to help support the region.

President and CEO Kristin O’Malley says this is the foundation’s biggest-ever fundraising campaign. Last year, the foundation deployed about $5 million to support nonprofits doing critical work across the Cape.

O’Malley says the community need was great before the pandemic; it’s grown exponentially since then, especially since many sources of relief funding are no longer available. Highlighted help areas include educational scholarships, environmental conservation, and housing.

To find out more, visit CapeCodChallenge.org

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


