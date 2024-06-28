Cape Cod National Seashore Offers Safety Guidance For Summer Visitors

TRURO – Officials with the National Parks Service are urging residents and visitors to be “shark smart” when swimming in the Cape Cod National Seashore this summer by using caution and following some simple guidelines.

Beachgoers are advised to avoid swimming in areas where seals and schools of fish are present, to stay close to shore, to avoid murky water, to stay in groups while swimming, paddling, kayaking, or surfing, and to notify lifeguards if a shark is spotted.

Although shark attacks are rare, three people have been bitten by sharks since 2012 in the waters off Truro and Wellfleet, including a fatality in 2018.

Swimmers should also be aware of the dangers posed by rip currents and follow all signs and flag warnings at beaches and the instructions of lifeguards.

If caught in a rip current swimmers should remain calm and swim parallel to the shoreline rather than against the current and tread water if they cannot escape.

Additionally, the steep sand slopes of the seashore can collapse easily if disturbed by those climbing the dunes, so visitors are asked not to attempt climbing them.

Officials say that knowing the risks and the proper ways to mitigate them is key to minimizing the risks when visiting the seashore.