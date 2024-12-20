Sunday Journal – Cape Cod’s Failing Water Quality Grades Continue, Hope on Town Sewer

Cape Cod’s water quality continues its mixed score in this year’s State of the Waters report from the Association to Preserve Cape Cod. While public drinking water is excellent, the region’s freshwater and embayments continue to suffer from heavy pollution, says Executive Director Andrew Gottlieb. He adds that while fertilizers and wastewater have made heavy dents in local ecosystems, town initiatives like sewer can still turn it around. He joins Sunday Journal to talk about how long it could take for the most heavily damaged freshwater resources to turn around as the Cape works to install sewering and solve its water quality crisis.