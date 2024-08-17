Chatham Airport To Clear Trees After Regulatory Approvals

CHATHAM – The Chatham Airport Commission recently received approval to manage vegetation and trees for the purpose of maintaining a safe and navigable airspace.

The vegetation issue has prompted concerns for several years about safety as well as remaining compliant with the FAA.

The decisions were handed down by both the Chatham Conservation Commission and the Cape Cod Commission.

The Chatham Airport Commission was told by its engineering firm at a meeting on Wednesday that the tree removal is expected to happen this upcoming winter.