Chauvin Gets 22 1/2 Years in Prison for George Floyd’s Death

June 25, 2021

Provincetown Police Office Christopher Landry kneels in solidarity with protestors against police brutality after the death of George Floyd.
Tim Caldwell/CWN

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd, whose dying gasps under Chauvin’s knee led to the biggest outcry against racial injustice in the U.S. in generations.

The punishment handed out Friday fell short of the 30 years that prosecutors had requested.

With good behavior, Chauvin, 45, could be paroled after serving two-thirds of his sentence, or about 15 years.

By AMY FORLITI and STEVE KARNOWSKI, Associated Press
