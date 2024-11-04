Commonwealth Reviews Nantucket Airport COVID Relief Spending

NANTUCKET – The Massachusetts Office of the Inspector General has concluded a review of how federal pandemic relief funds were used at Nantucket Memorial Airport.
The state found that the over-$10 million in grants were used appropriately.
The OIG says it proactively reviewed the airport’s use of the funding from 2020 to 2022.
The office also manages a public fraud hotline at 855-963-2580.
“We appreciate Nantucket’s time and cooperation during this review,” said Inspector General Jeffrey Shapiro.
By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter