You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Commonwealth Reviews Nantucket Airport COVID Relief Spending

Commonwealth Reviews Nantucket Airport COVID Relief Spending

November 4, 2024

Nantucket Airport logo

NANTUCKET – The Massachusetts Office of the Inspector General has concluded a review of how federal pandemic relief funds were used at Nantucket Memorial Airport.

The state found that the over-$10 million in grants were used appropriately.

The OIG says it proactively reviewed the airport’s use of the funding from 2020 to 2022.

The office also manages a public fraud hotline at 855-963-2580.

“We appreciate Nantucket’s time and cooperation during this review,” said Inspector General Jeffrey Shapiro.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 