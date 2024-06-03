You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Community Health Focus Group Meeting Tuesday

Community Health Focus Group Meeting Tuesday

June 3, 2024

HARWICH – The Harwich Health Department is hosting a focus group about a community health needs assessment of the towns that make up the Lower Cape.

The county and local health departments of Brewster, Chatham, Harwich and Orleans are working with a research firm on the project, which includes focus groups discussing community health and related service needs.

Officials call this a vital assessment for a population living in a unique area.

The forum will be held at Harwich Town Hall on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 