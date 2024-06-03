Community Health Focus Group Meeting Tuesday

HARWICH – The Harwich Health Department is hosting a focus group about a community health needs assessment of the towns that make up the Lower Cape.

The county and local health departments of Brewster, Chatham, Harwich and Orleans are working with a research firm on the project, which includes focus groups discussing community health and related service needs.

Officials call this a vital assessment for a population living in a unique area.

The forum will be held at Harwich Town Hall on Tuesday at 2 p.m.