Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod Awards Thousands in Grants

HYANNIS – A total of $20,000 was recently awarded to four local organizations by the Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod Charitable Foundation Trust.

This is the most recent round of grants in the final quarter of their fiscal year, bringing the total amount of charitable grants given by the bank to over $500,000.

Some of these funds have gone to COVID-19 relief-related projects in order to help the community during this time of pandemic.

The bank is celebrating its centennial this year after originally being founded in 1921 as a mutual community bank.

The grant money was awarded to Cape Cod Children’s Place for Early Education and Care Scholarships, Highfield Hall and Gardens for new Family and Youth Programming, Penikese Island Discovery, and Heroes in Transition.

Penikese Island Discovery is putting the money towards STEM education experiences for local students.

The money going towards Heroes in Transition is the final micro grant being given by the bank for pandemic relief.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter