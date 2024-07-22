Davenport Foundation Announces 2024 Arts Funding

SOUTH YARMOUTH – The John K. and Thirza F. Davenport Foundation for the Arts has announced $82,000 in grant awards for 13 Cape arts organizations as part of its philanthropic efforts to support the region’s artists.

This year’s grants ranged from $1,000 to $25,000, with the largest award going to The Mark Hennessy Foundation to support the HENSC Festival and Cape Cod Grammy Awards.

In addition to its funding of artistic programming, the Foundation also announced a $3,600 scholarship award for a Wellfleet student pursuing their PhD.

Other grantees include the Cape Cod Museum of Art for Summer youth art programs, the Cape Cod Theatre Company for a performance of “Romeo and Juliet,” and The Cape Symphony for Link Up, Music in Barnstable Public Schools.

Applications are already open for the Foundation’s next round of scholarships for Barnstable residents undergoing the last two years of their undergraduate study and/or graduate work, and students are encouraged to apply.

Applications can be found by clicking here.