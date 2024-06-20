You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Dennis Enforcing New Beach Rules On Fourth Of July

June 20, 2024
DENNIS – The Dennis Police Department is announcing new public safety measures for the 4th of July.

There will be no daily parking passes sold on the holiday at Mayflower or Chapin Beaches. Only those with a valid 2024 Dennis beach sticker will be allowed into the beach parking lots.

A parking ban will be in effect in nearby neighborhoods and businesses. Vehicles found to be in violation are subject to either a ticket or towing.

Police chief John Brady explained in a video posted on the Dennis P.D. Facebook page.

“Over the past few years, we’ve seen a dramatic increase in unsafe and dangerous conduct: fighting, assaults, vandalism, binge drinking, drug use, loud music, and other concerning behavior.”

Brady says there will be zero tolerance for these behaviors, and that there will be an increased police presence to serve as enforcement. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

