Dennis Holding Meeting On Wastewater Plan

DENNIS – The Town of Dennis is inviting residents to a workshop later this month which will focus on the Phase 1 wastewater treatment plan.

Town officials recently told the Dennis Select Board that there has been “significant progress” on the plan, and reaffirmed their commitment to water quality, fiscal soundness and environmental sustainability.

The town has been meeting bi-weekly with the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, which it says has been instrumental in maintaining regulatory compliance.

“Our partnership with the DEP and the Water District is a testament to what our community can achieve when we work together. This project is not just about building infrastructure; it’s about building a sustainable future for Dennis and it’s great to see the holistic work of protecting all our water coming together,” said Paul McCormick, Select Board member and Water Commissioner.

To keep the community engaged, the workshop is being held at 4:30 p.m. July 24th at the Dennisport Library.

“The support from the community is vital to our success, and we are grateful for everyone’s participation. The Dennis plan is a longtime in the making, it evaluates this project from every conceivable angle,” said Town Administrator Elizabeth Sullivan.