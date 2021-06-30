Dennis Looking for Committee Volunteers

DENNIS – The Dennis Select Board is looking to fill vacancies on the newly created Sesuit Harbor Building Committee.

The town has recently received a Coastal Resiliency Seaport Economic Grant to help put together the West Side Harbor Facilities.

In order to oversee the design and future construction of the facilities, the new committee would be working together with the Town Administrator and the Owner’s Project Manager.

Currently, all committee positions are open for community member applications.

In order to be considered for the position, a talent bank form must be filled out on the town’s website.

Ideal candidates will be willing to volunteer their time to ensure the best possible result for the project.

Questions about the committee or positions should be directed to Courtney Butler either by phone at 774-352-1261 or by email at cbutler@town.dennis.ma.us.

More information and form submission pages can be found on the Town of Dennis’ website, here.