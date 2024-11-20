You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Drought Hits Massachusetts, Cape and Islands Face Continued Fire Hazard

Drought Hits Massachusetts, Cape and Islands Face Continued Fire Hazard

November 20, 2024

HYANNIS – Critical drought conditions have been declared across Massachusetts, and while the Cape and Islands region remains at normal levels, the national weather service has placed the region under an extended fire hazard warning.

Officials said dry, windy conditions could make fires more easily start and spread.

Multiple towns across Cape including Orleans and Bourne have banned outdoor fires this month in response. 

The Drought Management Task Force will meet biweekly in the coming months to ensure responsive oversight of the drought.

“Massachusetts is experiencing critical drought conditions that are fueling unprecedented and destructive wildfires across the state,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper.

“Climate change is reshaping our region’s weather patterns, resulting in warmer and drier fall and winter seasons. Water conservation is more important than ever. We urge municipalities, residents, and businesses – including those with private wells – to help us reduce stress on our water systems. We need to work together to ensure we have enough clean drinking water, protect wildlife habitats, and maintain effective fire control. Every small effort counts.”

