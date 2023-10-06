You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Eversource Expects Lower Natural Gas Costs This Winter

Eversource Expects Lower Natural Gas Costs This Winter

October 6, 2023

HYANNIS – Eversource is filing lower winter season supply costs for the state’s natural gas customers with the Mass Department of Public Utilities, expecting lower prices than last winter.

Pending approval, the average residential customer would see roughly $5-21 in monthly savings depending on their home’s energy usage.

Eversource is encouraging customers to consider the various payment assistance options available, such as Budget Billing which allows customers to divide energy costs into fixed monthly payments.

Eversource also suggests considering its payment plans and signing up for a no-cost assessment to maximize energy efficiency.

“While the lower price of natural gas could certainly provide some relief heading into the winter months, bills are typically higher as customers use more energy to heat their homes – so now is the time to explore the many ways they can save energy and money,” said Penni Conner, Executive Vice President for Customer Experience and Energy Strategy with Eversource.

“We are encouraging any customer who may be struggling with their bill, even if they have never needed assistance before, to reach out to us so we can connect them with our assistance programs, payment plans, or available energy efficiency solutions before the cold weather arrives,” she said.

The winter heating season for Eversource natural gas customers in the state begins on November 1 and lasts through April 30.

To learn more about available assistance programs, click here.

