Executive Office of Elder Affairs Renamed

January 10, 2025

Attorney General Maura Healey

HYANNIS – Gov. Maura Healey has signed legislation renaming the Executive Office of Elder Affairs to the Executive Office of Aging & Independence as part of an ongoing expansion of its services.

Massachusetts was one of the first states to achieve the age-friendly designation by AARP, and Gov. Healey said they will continue working towards quality service for older residents.

“Our population of adults aged 60+ continues to grow, and it is essential that we evolve to meet the changing needs of this group,” said Governor Maura Healey.

“We want residents to feel reflected in our agencies and to know where to turn when they need support. I’m grateful to the Legislature for advancing this bill, and I look forward to seeing the work that our incredible team at the Executive Office of Aging & Independence will do for the people of Massachusetts.” 

The 60 and up demographic is one of the fastest growing populations in the state, according to the administration. 

