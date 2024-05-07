Falmouth Road Race Signups Ongoing

FALMOUTH – Today is the last day for Falmouth residents to register for the ASICS Falmouth Road Race before registration opens up to non-residents.

The field size for this year’s race was expanded from 10,000 to 11,400.

Non-Falmouth residents have until May 17th to sign up for the race which is happening on August 18th. This is the 52nd year for the competition which draws Olympic athletes and other elite runners.

Teams can include up to 15 runners.

The Falmouth Road Race offers the opportunity to join a charity team through its Numbers for Nonprofits program, presented in partnership with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and The Jimmy Fund, which last year raised a record $7.2 million.