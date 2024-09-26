Former Boston Red Sox Player To Manage In Cape League

FALMOUTH – A notable name is joining the managing ranks of the Cape Cod League. The Falmouth Commodores have announced a former Boston Red Sox player as their next head coach.

Jarrod Saltalamacchia was the Red Sox catcher from 2010 to 2013, winning a World Series in his final year with the team.

He joined the coaching staff of the Bourne Braves in 2022, helping them to win back-to-back Cape League titles.

Commodores president Bob Curtis said Saltalamacchia’s ability to navigate high-pressure situations on the field as a professional athlete will serve as an invaluable resource for the team’s development.

“His approach to coaching is centered on mentorship; he aims to help players improve their technical abilities and grow as individuals. This holistic approach aligns with the Commodores’ mission to develop well-rounded athletes who excel in all aspects of the game,” Curtis added.

Jarrod is succeeding Jeff Trundy, who managed Falmouth for a quarter-century and this summer was added to the Cape Cod Baseball League Hall of Fame.