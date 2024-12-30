Former President Jimmy Carter Has Died

HYANNIS – Former United States president Jimmy Carter has died.

Cape Cod Congressman William Keating reacted by saying, “President Carter lived a life we should all aspire to – with humanity and honesty, selflessness and faith, and an unwavering devotion to his fellow man.” Keating added, “This country is better for his service to it.”

In honor, Governor Maura Healey has ordered flags at half-staff on state property until January 28th.

As a Naval officer aboard the U.S.S. K-1 submarine, Carter spent 1951 in Provincetown.

Jimmy Carter was the 39th U.S. president who served from 1977 to 1981. He was 100 years old.