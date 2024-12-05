Four Seas Ice Cream Has New Owners

CENTERVILLE – Famous Cape landmark Four Seas Ice Cream has been sold to new owners.

It has been locally owned and operated since 2000 and has been an attraction for residents and celebrities alike.

The Centerville business has been the ice cream stop of choice for the Kennedy family, as well as for celebrities including Taylor Swift and Ryan Reynolds.

Former Owner Doug Warren previously said it was an emotional choice to sell that they had not made lightly, but they are getting older and looking towards retirement.

According to Carey Commercial, the property drew over 40,000 inquiries, with buyers Josh and Leslie McElhattan securing the deal and expressing interest in continuing the ice cream shop visitors have come to expect.