Governor Signs Legislation Eliminating PFAS From Firefighter Equipment

BOSTON – Governor Maura Healey has signed a bill which will phase out the use of PFAS chemicals in protective firefighter gear.

The state says for years, Massachusetts firefighters and their loved ones have pointed to high rates of cancers that are known to be caused by PFAS.

Starting in 2025, manufacturers and sellers must provide a notice when there is PFAS in equipment. In 2027, they will not be able to sell any items with the chemicals intentionally added.

The bill was sponsored by Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr, who previously proposed a ban on PFAS in consumer products. Cyr says PFAS in turnout gear poses one of the greatest risks to firefighter health.

Rick MacKinnon, president of the Professional Firefighters Association of Massachusetts, said, “This is the strongest language in the nation when it comes to banning PFAS in firefighter turnout gear. Showing that Massachusetts is leading the way in taking care of their firefighters. This is a great step in our fight against firefighter occupational cancer and will save the lives of our firefighters for generations to come.”