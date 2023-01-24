Harbor Seal at Woods Hole Science Aquarium Dies

FALMOUTH – The Woods Hole Science Aquarium shared an update that one of the facility’s two harbor seals died yesterday.

Kitt, a young female seal, was found dead in her enclosure on Monday morning. The aquarium said in a press release there were no obvious signs of trauma.

Marine mammal experts will try to determine a cause of death, with more information potentially available later in the week.

The aquarium noted that Kitt’s pool mate, 22-year-old Bubba, seems to be in good health at this time, however staff are still testing the animal’s water and food.

The seal pool could be closed off to the public for a brief time, however the aquarium will still be open this week.

The facility reopened to the public last summer after shutting its doors to visitors for over two years due to COVID-19 restrictions.

In 2017, two seals at the aquarium died within two weeks of each other.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter.