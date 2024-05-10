Healey Admin Announces Grants For Older Adult Social Programs

BOSTON – Governor Maura Healey’s administration is awarding about two-and-a-half-million dollars in grants to enhance the so-called “dementia-friendly infrastructure” of Massachusetts.

The money will go to help expand or launch supportive and social day programs for older adults and individuals with Alzheimer’s disease and related illnesses.

The grant awardees include the towns of Chatham and Orleans, the Alzheimer’s Family Support Center, and the Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living.

“We’re proud to support these organizations that are doing incredible work across our state to serve older adults, especially those who are suffering from Alzheimer’s and related dementias. It’s important that our older adults and their loved ones can feel confident that they are receiving the best care possible,” said Healey.

“Our administration is proud to award this funding that will make Massachusetts more welcoming and livable for residents of all ages.”