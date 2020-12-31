Health Professionals Urge Safety First for Polar Plunge Tradition

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare professionals are urging residents to think about safety first if they are planning on taking a plunge into the Cape’s ocean waters to celebrate the end of 2020.

Going for a winter swim to greet the beginning of January is usually safe, said emergency medicine physician Kristen Liska, MD, in a statement, however residents should be mindful of their health before diving in.

“People should think about their own health and their risks before deciding to do it,” said Liska.

“The biggest point is to think about your co-morbidities, if any. If you have chronic breathing issues like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or bad asthma, if you’re already feeling unwell, or if you have heart conditions, like a history of arrhythmias, which could be triggered by suddenly jumping into freezing cold water and having an adrenaline surge, then it’s probably not a good idea for you to do a polar plunge.”

Liska said that for most, the plunge is perfectly safe, though advised not to stay in the cold water for long.

She said that residents should dry themselves off as much as possible after getting out of the water and change into several layers of dry clothes before finding warmth indoors.

“Frostbite can happen from being in the water for long periods of time,” said Liska.

“The signs take time to develop. As blood flow goes back to your extremities it hurts and burns, and they turn red. But if over time you start noticing blisters or any dark, black darkening areas of the skin, then they definitely need to be checked out because that could be signs of more severe frostbite that would need attention.”

Some groups, including Monument Beach Polar Club which is supporting the Bourne Food Pantry, are hosting socially distanced versions of their plunge fundraisers, or asking residents to participate from home.

Whether plunging into the ocean or an icy-cold bath at home, Liska urges residents not to do so alone and have a cell phone handy to call medical professionals in case a health emergency occurs.