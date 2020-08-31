You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Herring Fishery to Shut Down off Maine for September

August 31, 2020

Courtesy of NOAA Fisheries

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A major fishery off New England will be slowed down considerably in September in an attempt to protect the fish’s population.

Atlantic herring are the target of a large fishing industry.

They’re used for food as well as bait. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the inshore Gulf of Maine’s fishery for herring will be effectively shut down until Sept. 30.

The agency says the fishery is being shuttered for the month because fishermen are approaching a quota limit.

The shutdown began Aug. 23.

About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


