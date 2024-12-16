Housing Assistance To Host Info Session For Affordable Housing In Bourne

SAGAMORE BEACH – Housing Assistance is inviting regional low-income residents to attend a virtual info session for 42 affordable apartments in Sagamore Beach’s Cape View Way at 6 pm on Thursday, December 19, 2024.

Held on Zoom, the session will discuss the application process and more about the property, available for applicants at or below 60% of the area median income, including 16 units with project-based vouchers for those making 30%.

Over two-thirds of units are designated for local preference, with a handful of handicapped-accessible rooms in a convenient location with many nearby amenities, including restaurants, a USPS store, and a general store.

“We’re excited to announce the opening of Cape View Way, a brand-new development located in the charming Sagamore Beach village of Bourne,” said Alisa Magnotta, CEO of Housing Assistance.

The lottery application deadline is January 27, 2025.

To learn more, or to access the Zoom or application links, click here.