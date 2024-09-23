Hyannis Film Festival Returns On Friday

HYANNIS – The Hyannis Film Festival will return for its fifth year of regional programming when it opens at 529 Main Street across from Colombo’s Café on Friday, September 27, and Saturday, September 28, 2024.

The festival will feature screenings of five movies premiering over the last fifty years and a presentation of video shorts made by local filmmakers with the Cape Cod Collaborative.

The festivities will begin starting at 3 pm on Friday with a screening of Martin Eden, a 2019 film by Jay Craven filmed in Nantucket and based on the book by Jack London, and closing with a screening of the Blair Witch Project at 7 pm on Saturday.

General Admission tickets for single screenings will sell for $15, with weekend passes going for $50, except for the screening of local shorts presented by the Cape Cod Collaborative at noon on Saturday, which is free to the public.

The nonprofit festival was founded in 2019 to foster film programming and support local film creators on the Cape and Islands.