Cape Cod Gateway Airport To Hold Full-Scale Disaster Drill On Thursday

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Gateway Airport will hold a disaster drill on Thursday, September 26, 2024, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The full-scale exercise will simulate a plane crash, providing emergency responders with a means to gauge their preparedness in the event of a real crisis.

Police, firefighters, EMTs, and airport staff will be involved, among other relevant parties, and members of the public are encouraged not to be alarmed by the commotion during the exercise, which will feature sirens and flashing lights, as they pass through the rotary.

The airport and American Airlines recently partnered to open passenger flights to New York City and Washington DC, increasing air traffic between the Cape and some of the nation’s largest commuter hubs.