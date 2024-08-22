Improvements To Trail Managed By JFK Museum Celebrated

HYANNIS – Officials held a ribbon-cutting on Wednesday for upgrades that have been made to a trail network connected to the John F. Kennedy Museum in Hyannis.

The Kennedy Legacy Trail, created in 2012, is about one-and-a-half miles in length.

It guides people to St. Francis Xavier Parish, Aselton Park, Veterans Memorial Park and the Kennedy Memorial on Ocean Street.

A sign provides a short story and a QR code to learn more at each site.

Using grant money from CARE for the Cape and Islands, a Town of Barnstable tourism mini-grant, and a Destination Development Capital grant from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ Office of Travel & Tourism, the museum installed new plaques, wayfinding sidewalk decals and refreshed its online content.

JFK Museum executive director Wendy Northcross thanked museum interns Ciaran O’Reilly, who led content research and writing, and Abbie Heath, who assisted with web content. The refreshed graphic design was provided by sparks+sullivan. New site signs were provided by New England Reprographics, and sidewalk wayfinding decals by Signarama. Insite Media Design refreshed the website design. Distribution of maps for the self-guided walk is provided by the Greater Hyannis Chamber and the Hyannis Main Street Business Improvement District.

The website KennedyLegacyTrail.com offers a downloadable map and a virtual trail experience. This fall, the JFK Hyannis Museum will offer narrated and guided versions of the trail. For more info on the narrated walks, visit the calendar of events at jfkhyannismuseum.org.