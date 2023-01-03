Latest Mega Millions Jackpot Projected at $785M

HYANNIS – The Mega Millions jackpot for the drawing on Tuesday, January 3 is estimated to be $785 million.

If hit, that grand prize would be the fourth-largest in the game’s history; the three biggest Mega Millions pools crossed the $1 billion mark.

The cash option for Tuesday’s drawing is roughly $395 million, according to Massachusetts State Lottery officials.

Tickets can be purchased for $2 through 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. The drawing will take place at 11 p.m. Officials are reminding residents to play responsibly and within their means.