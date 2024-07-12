Local Leaders Applaud Federal Funding Win for Sagamore Bridge Replacement Project

BOURNE – Cape Cod leaders with the Cape and Islands bridges Coalition (CIBC) are celebrating a $1 billion dollar commitment from the federal government for the Sagamore Bridge replacement project.

The state is being awarded $993 million towards the $2.1 total price tag for the replacement. It brings the total money raised to about $1.72 billion, in addition to the $700 million in state funding pledged by Governor Maura Healey.

“The CIBC and the Cape Cod Chamber commend Senators Markey and Warren, Congressman Keating, and the Healey-Driscoll Administration for their leadership, persistence, and partnership in securing these critical funds for replacement of the Cape Cod Bridges,” said Paul Niedzwiecki, Co-Chair of the CIBC and CEO of the Cape Cod Chamber. “This funding makes replacement of the Sagamore a reality and demonstrates the commitment of our federal and state partners in ensuring that Cape and Islands communities remain economically viable for years to come.”

Members of the coalition including Davenport Companies Communications Director Matt Pitta have stated that replacing the bridges is key to avoiding “economic armageddon” for Cape Cod.