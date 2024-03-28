You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Baltimore Tragedy Sparks Scrutiny for Massachusetts Infrastructure

March 28, 2024

HYANNIS – Failures on the Washington Bridge in Rhode Island and the major crash between a cargo ship and the Baltimore Bridge Tuesday has put increased scrutiny on the Massachusetts transportation infrastructure by state officials and advocates.

Gov. Maura Healey said accidents like that in Baltimore are unlikely in Massachusetts as the state relies far less on cargo shipping than previous years, but the Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center did find almost 650 deficient bridges in a 2022 analysis.

That list includes the Sagamore Bridge spanning the Cape Cod Canal.

The Bourne and Sagamore Bridges are looking at one permanent lane closure each by 2036 if they aren’t replaced.

