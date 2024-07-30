Doug Emhoff Visiting Vineyard And Nantucket

NANTUCKET – Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff is campaigning for his wife Kamala Harris on the Islands this week.

Emhoff was reportedly scheduled to travel to Vineyard Haven and Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard on Monday. Then today, he is set to hop over to Nantucket.

Emhoff has a series of other campaign stops planned for this week across New England.

Vice President Harris is expected to become the official Democratic nominee for president after Joe Biden announced earlier this month he will not run for a second term.