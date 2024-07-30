You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Doug Emhoff Visiting Vineyard And Nantucket

Doug Emhoff Visiting Vineyard And Nantucket

July 30, 2024

NANTUCKET – Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff is campaigning for his wife Kamala Harris on the Islands this week.

Emhoff was reportedly scheduled to travel to Vineyard Haven and Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard on Monday. Then today, he is set to hop over to Nantucket.

Emhoff has a series of other campaign stops planned for this week across New England.

Vice President Harris is expected to become the official Democratic nominee for president after Joe Biden announced earlier this month he will not run for a second term. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 