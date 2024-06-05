Flamingo Spotted on Cape Cod

DENNIS – It’s been a busy week for rare animals on Cape Cod with reports of a flamingo coming in from residents of Dennis.

The bird was spotted at Chapin Beach by members of the Cape Cod Birders Facebook group—a seaside visit well beyond the species’ usual range and the first documented time a wild American flamingo has been spotted in the state.

The species is common to more tropical regions including the Caribbean and Florida.

The report comes just after an orca whale was spotted just off of Chatham, likely the same individual whale “Old Thom” that has been visiting the Cape for years.