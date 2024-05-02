Galibois Pays Penalty After Ethics Commission Probe

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts State Ethics Commission says Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois has paid a $5,000 civil penalty for violating the conflict-of-interest law.

The Ethics Commission says Galibois used public resources to attempt to cast himself in a favorable light after he was involved in a motor vehicle accident in February of 2023.

The Barnstable Police Department issued a warning for making an improper turn, a marked lanes violation, and failure to file an accident report. The Ethics Commission says Galibois directed an assistant D.A. to draft a press release which was designed to turn the public narrative of the accident in Galibois’ favor.

The commission also says Galibois admitted to sending an office-wide email informing his staff of rental apartments that became available through a donor to his campaign.

“A core principle of the conflict of interest law is that public resources, such as public agency media releases, email, and staff worktime, must not be used to further private interests. District Attorney Galibois failed to uphold this principle when he used the resources of his office to further his own private interests and those of a donor to his election campaign,” said State Ethics Commission Executive Director David A. Wilson. “Public resources are to be used for the public’s benefit.”