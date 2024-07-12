PICTURES: Local Dolphin Stranding Largest in US History

WELLFLEET – The recent dolphin stranding in Wellfleet has officially been declared the largest in US history, announced International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) officials.

A total of 146 dolphins stranded in the Gut of Herring River on Friday, June 28, and efforts continued through the weekend to provide the animals treatment and herd them away from shore. Of those, IFAW believes 102 survived the multi-day event, which is an about 70% survival rate.

Since then, whale watch vessels have reported some of the dolphins swimming in deeper water with groups of hundreds of other dolphins not part of the stranding. Cape Cod is a global hotspot for marine mammal strandings, having one of the highest frequencies in the world.

More photos courtesy of the International Fund for Animal Welfare: