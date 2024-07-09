Martha’s Vineyard Man Held Without Bail For Alleged Stabbing Spree

PLYMOUTH – Jared Ravizza of Chilmark is being held without bail after a judge ruled him to be too dangerous on Monday.

Ravizza is facing charges in Plymouth District Court including assault and battery and intent to murder for the alleged stabbing of two McDonald’s employees at the Route 3 rest stop in Plymouth on May 25th. He was arrested after a police chase ended in a crash in Sandwich.

Ravizza also faces separate charges for an alleged attack on four girls at a movie theater in Braintree on the same day.

All of the victims survived.

In addition, authorities allege that Ravizza committed a deadly stabbing in Deep River, Connecticut.

His next court appearance in connection to the stabbing incident in Plymouth is scheduled for August 6th.