Massachusetts Auditor Announces Rare Review of Legislature

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Auditor Diana DiZoglio announced Tuesday that her office has launched an audit of the state Legislature — the first such review in a century.

The Democrat, who previously served as both a state representative and senator, had pledged to review the Democrat-controlled Legislature’s operations during her campaign for the auditor’s office last year.

DiZoglio said she hopes the audit will increase transparency, accountability and equity in an area of state government that has been ignored.

Democratic Senate President Karen Spilka and Democratic House Speaker Ronald Mariano did not immediately comment on the audit.

The Legislature was last audited in 1922.

By STEVE LeBLANC Associated Press