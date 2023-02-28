Massachusetts Governor Unveils $742 Million Tax Relief Plan

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Maura Healey has unveiled a $742 million tax relief proposal that she says would provide savings for families, renters, seniors and others.

The proposal released Monday includes tax changes that Healey says will bring Massachusetts in line with other states and make it a more attractive place to live and work.

Healey’s proposal would create a tax credit that would provide families with a $600 credit per dependent, including children under 13, people with disabilities, and senior dependents.

The tax measures will be filed with lawmakers Wednesday along with Healey’s first state budget proposal.

Both would apply to the fiscal year beginning July 1.

By STEVE LeBLANC, The Associated Press