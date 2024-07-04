You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Outer Cape Beach Closed For Erosion Risk

Outer Cape Beach Closed For Erosion Risk

July 3, 2024

Longnook Beach, photo from Town of Truro

TRURO – The Town of Truro says Longnook Beach will remain temporarily closed as a safety measure to allow for a comprehensive evaluation of the adjacent bluffs in response to concerns about their stability.

The decision was originally made on June 25th. More details were released by the town late Wednesday night.

Officials acknowledge that Longnook is a popular destination, but it is facing severe erosion.

The dynamic nature of the Outer Cape’s shorelines and the steep topography at Longnook have occasionally posed safety risks. In 1973, an 11-year-old boy died when a cliff at Longnook collapsed.

In addition to deciding how the beach can best be accessed by the public, the plan going forward also includes the development of a monitoring system that will feature regular measurements of the coastal bank.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 