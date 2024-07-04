Outer Cape Beach Closed For Erosion Risk

TRURO – The Town of Truro says Longnook Beach will remain temporarily closed as a safety measure to allow for a comprehensive evaluation of the adjacent bluffs in response to concerns about their stability.

The decision was originally made on June 25th. More details were released by the town late Wednesday night.

Officials acknowledge that Longnook is a popular destination, but it is facing severe erosion.

The dynamic nature of the Outer Cape’s shorelines and the steep topography at Longnook have occasionally posed safety risks. In 1973, an 11-year-old boy died when a cliff at Longnook collapsed.

In addition to deciding how the beach can best be accessed by the public, the plan going forward also includes the development of a monitoring system that will feature regular measurements of the coastal bank.